Ali Larijani nominates as presidential candidate

TEHRAN – Former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani registered to run for the presidential post on Saturday.

Larijani, a three-time parliament speaker, ran for president in 2005.

Larijani, a philosopher-turned politician, also was the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) for ten years.

He was also the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in the early years of the Ahmadinejad administration. As top security chief, he also served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator with the European trio of Britain, Germany and France as well as the EU foreign policy chief who at the time was Javier Solana.

The registration for presidential election ends on Saturday, May, 15. Candidates should refer to the Interior Ministry to register. The presidential election will be held on June 12.

