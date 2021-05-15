Mohsen Hashemi registers to run for president

TEHRAN – Mohsen Hashemi, a member of the central council of the Executives of Construction Party, on Saturday registered to run for the presidential post.

Mohsen Hashemi is currently the president of the Tehran City Council which is dominated by reformists.

Presidential elections and council elections are scheduled to be held on June 18. It will be the thirteenth presidential election in Iran.

A pro-reform figure, Mohsen Hashemi is the son of former late president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

PA/PA