President advises candidates to follow health protocols

TEHRAN — Speaking at the meeting of National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control (NHCC), President Hassan Rouhani advised the presidential candidates to follow health protocols announced by the NHCC during the campaigns.

“Protecting the lives and votes of the people in the elections is the most important duty of the government as the executor of the elections, and our performance must be such that the people feel confident about their health and the protection of their votes,” he noted.

Stating that the government will do its utmost to protect the lives and votes of the people, Rouhani said that it is very important to monitor the strict implementation of the health protocols related to the elections and it can ensure the health of the people on the day of the elections.

Insisting on using past experiences, the president said, “Using past experiences in the field of training for accurate and complete implementation of health instructions by making special training programs and broadcasting them through various media outlets, the exact implementation of the protocols by the people and candidates during the campaign days and election day should be ensured.”

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

The election headquarters had previously announced that they will increase the number of ballot boxes to prevent congestion and long lines.



SA/PA