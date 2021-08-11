Leader urges officials to do whatever necessary to contain new wave of Covid-19 

TEHRAN — In a televised message delivered on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested that containing the rapidly increasing wave of the Coronavirus is the first and foremost issue of the country.

Placing great emphasis on the fulfillment of duties and the implementation of decisions regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, Ayatollah Khamenei issued important pieces of advice to officials and the people.

"The vaccine, whether imported or domestically produced, must be provided with double effort and in any way possible made available to all people," the Leader said.

The new variant of Covid-19 disease called Delta is taking heavy tolls in Iran.

The number of people dying from the deadly virus has surpassed 500 in the last few days.

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday afternoon that 536 people have died from the deadly virus over the past 24 hours.

The Leader also admired the decision by President Ebrahim Raisi who has given a 7-day deadline to all government bodies to do what is necessary to combat the Coronavirus variants.

"President Raisi's deadline is very good, and all the officials must take decisive action in this regard,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

The Leader also sympathized with the families of the victims, saying, "The number of victims is really painful."

He advised officials to take the Covid-19 testing seriously.

"It is better that officials help conduct free and comprehensive testing to detect the virus."

"Fortunately, with the production of the domestic vaccine, its foreign import route is also paved, while before that, despite the payment for the vaccine, foreign sellers failed to fulfill their commitments," the Leader said, urging officials to take importation and production of vaccine seriously.

The Leader asked the people to observe the health protocols, saying, "Exactly like in the first days of the Covid-19 pandemic, people must fully follow the instructions and guidelines.”

The Leader also called on officials to seriously fix the drug distribution system.

"Stop the disruption of the drug distribution network. Medicine must be made available to the public," he highlighted.

The Leader also said that he will leave decision-making on lockdown to the officials, saying, "I do not comment on the necessity or non-necessity of closing the cities, but the officials should take and implement any decision seriously."

He also advised people to remember Imam Hussein (AS) in their hearts and minds and hold Ashura ritual ceremonies by obeying health protocols.

"Never let the Muharram mourning at Hussainiyah lead to spread of the disease and make enemies happy," the Leader pointed out.