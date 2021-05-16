Examining competence of presidential candidates begins Sunday

TEHRAN— The Guardian Council began examining the competence of the presidential nominees on Sunday. The procedure will last for five days.

Should the candidates have complaints, the Guardian Council will extend the examination procedure until May 25. The final names will be announced on May 26-27.

The campaigns will officially start from May 28 until June 16.

The registration for the presidential election closed on Saturday, with 592 nominees.

According to the election officials, 40 of the candidates were women.

