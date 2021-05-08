Parliament vice speaker advises presidential candidates to avoid defamation, insult and pessimism

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament’s vice speaker has called on presidential candidates to avoid defamation, insult and a pessimistic view of the country.

Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a representative from Mashhad, is himself is a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections.

“We should use all our capability and energy at the service of the system and the revolution, and the resolution of major and fundamental problems in the country,” Ghazizadeh Hashemi said in a letter to other presidential candidates.

“Dear Iran has abundant capacities and opportunities that in case of proper and measured plan, which is supported by highly talented scientific figures, will make resolution of problems possible,” he remarked.



PM/PM