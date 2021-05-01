Aref to run for president

TEHRAN— according to Tasnim News Agency, Mohammad Reza Aref, the chief of the Center for Iranians’ Hope, will field candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections on June 18.

According to a source close to the former MP, Aref will register as a presidential nominee on May 11 or 12.

He added that Aref has chosen the white color as his symbol, and his slogan is “Justice and Responsibility.”

The source said that Aref would have two headquarters during his election campaign, an official one and a people’s center, run by his fan base, which mainly does his campaign activities.

The source stressed that the former vice-president would field candidacy regardless of what happens, and nothing will affect his mindset.

The presidential and council elections will be held on June 18.

Many prominent political figures have announced that they are running for president, including Saeed Mohammad, the former director of Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, and Rostam Ghasemi, former Minister of Petroleum.

SA/AJ