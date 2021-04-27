If necessary, I will run for president, Aref says 

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Aref, the chief of the center for Iranians’ hope, announced on Monday that if he feels it is necessary, he will enter the June presidential race.

“I have no fear of participation in the elections, and if I reach a definite conclusion, I will certainly participate,” Aref told reporters.

However, the former first vice president said, if there is a more qualified and younger person who can make use of more competent persons in his government, he will help him.

Aref said the center that he leads has drafted a plan for structural reforms, resolving the problems, and overcoming the tough conditions.

The former communications minister said if he contests the elections and elected president, he himself will apply the plan otherwise I will give to the next president.

He added though there are many candidates from both rival factions the election fervor is not favorable.

