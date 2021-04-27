We will carefully examine the competence of presidential candidates, says Jannati

TEHRAN — Guardian Council Secretary Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said on Monday that examination of presidential candidates to confirm their competence will take place with due care.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting of the council on Monday, Jannati said the examination procedure will be carried out in accordance to law.

He pointed out that an extremely important burden is on the shoulders of the Guardian Council, which is examining the qualification of the candidates.

“It is very important to check and qualify the candidates for the elections, and God willing, we will perform this task as carefully as possible, as in the past, according to law,” he said.

Noting the importance of the elections in the Islamic Republic, the top cleric said that everyone should be sensitive to the elections that decide about the destiny of the nation and try to make them as glorious as possible.

Pointing to the importance of the elections, he said, “As we get closer to the elections, the activities of various political parties in the country to participate in this important arena increase, and thank God we are witnessing an increase in these activities.”

The presidential and council elections will be held on June 18.

According to Jamal Orf, the Deputy Interior Minister, more than 50,000 people have registered for the council elections.

SA/PA

