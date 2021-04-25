Guardian Council says participation in elections is a sense of responsibility

TEHRAN — Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei, who spoke at the virtual meeting of the Union of Islamic Students' Associations in Europe on Sunday, stated that from a political point of view participation in elections is a sense of responsibility for the future of Iran.

Through participation, Kadkhodaei remarked, people can show their support and the Islamic Republic’s appreciation for “the dear martyrs”.

He noted if the people don’t participate in the elections in great numbers, it will be a show of indifference to the country’s fate.

The spokesman also advised the students to study hard in order to better serve the country in the future. “My first advice is that you should work in the front of science and education and in any field you are, God willing, you can be productive for the development of the country.”

Kadkhodaei also said, “The Guardian Council has no partisan interest and acts as a neutral judge and we can’t consider the electability of the candidates in the qualification investigations.”

The Guardian Council performs its duties in accordance to its mandate, and it is possible that it makes a mistake and is not innocent, but it has acted and will act in accordance to law, he said, adding the council should ensure that the qualification of candidates is investigated properly.

The presidential and city council elections will be held on June 18.

According to Jamal Orf, the elections committee chief, more than 50,000 people have registered for council elections.

SA/PA