Salehi says has no intention to run for president

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Salehi, the vice president and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has dismissed speculation that he intends to contest the June 18 presidential elections.

“I have said before that I have no intention nor a plan in this regard,” Salehi told ISNA on Friday.

Some media outlets have run stories in recent days claiming that Salehi intends to run for the presidential elections.

Analysts believe that the main rivalry for the late spring elections will be between principlist candidates.

However, efforts are underway by principlist figures to rally behind one presidential candidate to easily win the votes.

Salehi is not aligned to any particular political faction.

