People will fondly welcome the elections, says MP

TEHRAN— Speaking to ISNA, Seyed Ali Mousavi, a member of the Mines and Industry Committee of the parliament, stated that people's appreciation of the upcoming elections will be heroic and full of passion.

Mousavi noted that with the conditions observed in society and considering the activities of the candidates and the liveliness of the elections, the presidential elections and the elections of the city and village councils will be "heroic."

"Principlists, Reformists, and other political parties, along with people, are active in the social and political movements. Activities, speeches, schedule announcements and invitations of personalities show that we have entered the electoral enthusiasm. Therefore, I believe that the reception of the ballot box will be enthusiastic," he stated.

Noting the victories achieved in the region and the Leader's predictions coming true, Mousavi continued, "With the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the success of the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime, and the defeat of the imperialism against Syria and Iraq, people will fondly welcome and appreciate the elections."

The upcoming presidential and council elections will be held on June 18.

According to Jamal Orf, Deputy Interior Minister, more than 50,000 people have registered for the council elections.

Several political figures have announced candidacy for presidential elections, including Rostam Ghasemi, former Minister of Petroleum, Fereydoun Abbasi, current MP, and General Hossein Dehghan, former Defense Minister.

SA/SM