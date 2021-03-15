Construction Party wants Mohsen Hashemi as presidential candidate: member

TEHRAN - Ali Mohammad Namazi, a member of the Servants of Construction Party, says “as far as I know” the final presidential candidate of the party is Mohsen Hashemi.

Mohsen Hashemi, the current chairman of the Tehran City Council, is the son of the late President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

In interview with the Tasnim news agency published on Monday, Namazi also expressed his unwillingness for a possible candidacy of Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Imam Khomeini.

“I offer that Hassan Khomeini not to run in the presidential election.”

Pointing to the importance of the June presidential election, Namazi said, “Reformists are determined to take part in the presidential election. They are seeking to nominate somebody for presidency who can represent all reformists.”

Meanwhile, Esmail Gerami Moghadam, the spokesperson of the National Trust Party, welcomes a candidacy of Hassan Khomeini, saying, “Many religious scholars have confirmed Hassan Khomeini’s political and religious knowledge.”

He also said, “The constitution has asserted that the president needs to be elected from among politicians not military staff.”

His remarks come as so far former defense minister Hossein Dehqan has announced his intention to contest the election and Saeed Mohammad, former head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, has also hinted his willingness to run for the post.

Regarding the likely candidates, he stressed, “There is no exact information whether Mr. Raisi will run in the presidential election.”

Ebrahim Raisi is the head of the Judiciary. He ran for president in 2017 elections.

Gerami Moghadam, a former parliamentarian, added, “Reformists are determined to unite for the presidential election. However, there are serious challenges on the path of reformists.”

