Mohsen Rahami says plans to run for president

TEHRAN – Mohsen Rahami, a reformist law expert, has announced he plans to contest the June presidential elections.

Rahami broke the story in an interview with the official IRNA news agency on Sunday.

The former parliamentarian said since some time ago “we have formulated committees for crafting plans in several fields” with the help of a number of figures and groups.

The cleric law professor said the views and experiences of figures have been used in working out the “comprehensive plan” to “to improve the situation in the country”.

These plans have different applications both for people and political parties and if he wins the election they can be used, said Rahami, the director of the International Peace Foundation.

In addition, Rahami added, these plans can be presented to anybody who emerges winner in the elections in he wishes.

These plans as “basic studies”, which have been prepared by the International Peace Foundation for the progress of the country, “can be used in the country in the future”.

Rahami served as representative in the first and second parliament after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Prior to the announcement by Rahami, former defense minister Hossein Dehqan had announced his decision to run for the presidential post which will be held on June 18.

Dehqan was defense minister in Hassan Rouhani’s first administration. He now acts as military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“We should wait to see who is confirmed to run”

Gholam-Hossein Karbaschi, the secretary-general of the Servants of the Construction Party, also told IRNA on Sunday that his party favors the candidacy of Mohsen Hashemi but first they should wait to see who is confirmed by the Guardian Council to run for the position.

The competence of candidates for president, parliament, the Assembly of Experts, and city council should be first confirmed by the oversight Guardian Council.

“It is logical to wait and see who are confirmed because” his party intends to reach an agreement with other reformist parties through a consensus, remarked Karbaschi, the former mayor of Tehran.

“We don’t intend to impose our candidates on the reform front.”

“If after confirmation of competence… and groups agree on Mohsen Hashemi then a decision will be taken about him with other reformists.”

Of course, he added, it depends whether Mohsen Hashemi would announce his decision and register to run in the election.



“If Mohsen Hashemi is confirmed… he will be supported.”

Karbaschi described Mohsen Hashemi, the current chairman of the Tehran City Council, a “capable and active” person with a pragmatic record.

In remarks on Sunday, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli also said presidential elections should be held in a “sound and healthy” way with a high voter turnout.

PA/PA



