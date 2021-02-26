Main battle in presidential polls will be between principlists, Hashemi Taba predicts

TEHRAN - Mostafa Hashemi Taba, a reformist activist, predicts that the main competition in the June presidential election in Iran will be among principlist candidates.

Regarding 2021 presidential election in Iran, Hashemi Taba stressed, “The reformists may have a minor role in coming election. It seems leading principlist candidates will compete with second rate reformist activists.”

Regarding the speculation of Qalibaf candidacy, the Iranian parliament speaker, he said, “Qalibaf is the right person for management affairs. We need to compare the capabilities of Qalibaf with those who compete in the next election.”

On turnout in the presidential election, Hashemi Taba noted, “The country and the political system will lose if Iranians take part in the election at a low rate.”

Hashemi Taba ran unsuccessfully in the 2005 and 2017 presidential elections.

Ali Motahari announces presidential candidacy

Ali Motahari, the former senior principlist MP, announced on Thursday that he intends to run for the 2021 presidential election.

“According to the condition of the country and my abilities, I decided to run for the presidential election,” Motahri said.

The former deputy parliament speaker emphasized that political parties should not boycott the election, adding, “The Guardian Council needs to confirm the qualification of those who accepted the Iranian Constitution to increase the rate of participation (in the election).”

‘Construction Party may back Larijani candidacy’

Meanwhile, Mohammad Atrianfar, a leading reformist activist and a senior member of the Servants of Construction Party, says, “If reformists are prohibited from fielding their main candidate, perhaps they will decide to support Ali Larijani to stand for presidential election.”

Also, Asadollah Badamchian, the secretary of Islamic Coalition Party, highlighted that his party is not seeking to eliminate reformists in election and said, “We don’t believe the reformists need to be eliminated. We believe reformists have to rectify themselves. Nevertheless, reformists eliminated others when took power.”