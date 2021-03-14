Top Islamic Revolution history books honored

TEHRAN – Winners of the first edition of the Islamic Revolution History Book Awards were announced on Sunday.

The award has been established by the Institute for Contemporary History and the Iran Book and Literature House to honor publications on the theme of the history of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The awards were presented in the two categories of competitive and non-competitive.

“Rain of Raspberries” by Mostafa Falegari won the award for best novel in the competitive section.

With a critical view, the book revolves around the armed struggles of the Organization of Iranian People’s Fadaian before the Islamic Revolution.

The award for best documentary research went to “Islamic Revolution in Savak Documents” authored by Mohammad-Baqer Nozari and his colleagues at the Study Center for the Historical Documents of the Ministry of Intelligence. SAVAK was the Shah’s intelligence service.

“The End of Sculpture: Kashan People's Culture in the Islamic Revolution” by Musa Keikha and Hadi Lotfi won the award in the documentation section.

The award for best memoirs was given to “The Pains that Changed into Gains”, which carries Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s memories of imprisonment and exile during the Pahlavi period and his struggles against the regime.

Published by the Islamic Revolution Publications, the book has been compiled by Mohammad-Ali Azarshab and Mohammad-Hossein Batmanghelij.

Writer Zahra Heidari’s “Autumn Has a Taste of Persimmon” received the award for best children’s book.

The story of the book is recounted by Yunes, a teenage boy whose mother is playing host to a group of people coming from the city to their village. They plan to learn carpet weaving from her to make a carpet featuring an image of Empress Farah Pahlavi.

In the non-competitive section, “The Chronicle of the Islamic Revolution” by Mirza Baqer Aliannejad won the first prize in the general section.

“Political Story, Story of the Islamic Revolution” by Mohammad Hanif and “The Encyclopedia of Mottos in the Islamic Revolution” took second and third prizes.

“Wolf Age” by Amir-Hossein Fardi was selected as best historical novel.

The novel is a sequel to “Esmaeil” that tells the story of a man who, out of the blue, runs into the chaotic environment of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in Tehran. The story of “Wolf Age” takes place in Sabalan Mountains in northwestern Iran.

Mohammadreza Sharafi-Khabushan’s novel “Romance in a Van Gogh Style” won second prize. It tells the love story between Alborz, the son of a housekeeper at the mansion of Khosro Khani, an artist, and his daughter Nazli. Due to his love for Nazli, Alborz encounters mysterious events leading to Khosro Khani.

Third prize in this category went to “Maftun and Firuzeh” by Saeideh Tashakkori.

In the children’s literature section, “Fifth Chapter: Silence” by Mohammadreza Bairami was picked as best novel.

“End of the Dark Night” by Jafar Ebrahimi and “Strait of Raven” by Hadi Hakimian won second and third prizes.

