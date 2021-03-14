No one allowed to violate law, top judge says

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, who visited the northern province of Mazandaran on Sunday, said no organization or person is allowed to violate law, warning that if an official breaches law he will face harsher penalty.

“Nobody in our country is allowed to violate law and in case an official tramples law he will face double punishment,” the Judiciary chief remarked.

Prior to remarks by the Judiciary chief, Ayatollah Mohammadi Laeini, the representative of the Leader in Mazandaran province, praised reforms in Judiciary since Raisi took over as the top judge, saying, “Campaign against corruption in the Judiciary during the leadership of Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has reached its peak and people are now more hopeful.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Judiciary chief said the key to the resolution of problems “is not in the hands of foreigners” and “we believe that the way out of (problems) lie in the hands of the youth, people and officials.”

He suggested progress in all fields, including military, science, and economy, is the only way to “disappoint” Iran’s ill-wishers.

PA/PA