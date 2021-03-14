Iran takes two gold medals at Karate-1 Premier League

TEHRAN – Iranian karatekas claimed two gold medals, one silver and two bronzes at the Karate-1 Premier League event in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday.

In the male Kumite +84 kilograms category, Grand Winner Sajad Ganzjadeh beat Ryzvan Talibov of Ukraine 7-0 in the final.

Asian champion Zabiollah Poorshab won a gold medal after withdrawal of Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Yuldashev due to the injury.

Rozita Alipour won a silver medal at the Female Kumite -61 Kg.

She had to meet world champion Jovana Prekovic of Serbia in the final match but pulled out of the match due to injury.

Sara Bahmanyar took a bronze, defeating Kateryna Krayva from Ukraine 4-0 in the Female Kumite -50 Kg third-place match.

Aliasghar Asiabari defeated Turkey’s Erman Eltumur 3-0 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75 Kg.

The last international competition was over a year ago in Salzburg in Austria, which ended on March 1.

Nearly 600 countries from 72 countries took part in the competition.