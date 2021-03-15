TEDPIX rises 9,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 9,066 points to 1,254 million on Monday.

Over 7.886 billion securities worth 64.578 trillion rials (about $1.537 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index gained 4,918 points, and the second market’s index rose 24,268 points.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.206 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

MA/MA