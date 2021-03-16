TEDPIX gains 36,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 36,309 points to 1,29 million on Tuesday.

Over 8.831 billion securities worth 80.633 trillion rials (about $1.919 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index gained 30,434 points, and the second market’s index rose 60,093 points.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

MA/MA