Sareh Javanmardi wins gold at World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

TEHRAN – Sareh Javanmardi of Iran claimed a gold medal on the third day of competition at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain.

Javanmardi won the gold medal in the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH1 with a score of 237.7.

The silver medal went to Aysegul Pehlivanlar of Turkey with a total of 231.5.

Krisztina David of Hungary seized a bronze.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing in the event until 24 March at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.