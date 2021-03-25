Iran names 27-player squad for 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball federation has named a 27-man team for the 2021 Volleyball Nations League.

The 2020 edition of the VNL was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen men's teams and 16 women's teams are scheduled to compete.

Each will play 15 matches in the round-robin phase, with the top four teams then proceeding to the finals - a departure from the usual six.

Iran Squad

Opposites: Amir Ghafour, Saber Kazemi, Porya Yali, Bardia Saadat, Amin Esmaeilnezhad



Outsides: Milad Ebadipour, Porya Fayazi, Meysam Salehi, Salim Chaparli, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Mohammadjavad Manavinezhad, Morteza Sharifi, Esmaeil Mosafer



Middles: Mohammad Mousavi, Masoud Gholami, Ali Shafiei, Aliasghar Mojarrad, Amirhossein Toukhteh, Reza Abedini, Mehran Feyz Emamdoost



Setters: Saeid Marouf, Mohammadtaher Vadi, Javad Karimi, Ali Ramezani



Liberos: Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Mehdi Marandi, Arman Salehi