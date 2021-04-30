Iran to play Japan in 2021 VNL opener

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team will start the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a match against Japan on May 28.

The final schedule for the 2021 VNL has been confirmed ahead of the third edition of the competition which begins on May 25 at Italy's Adriatic resort of Rimini with the participation of 16 women's and 16 men's teams.

The competition format is a single round robin pool with each of the 16 teams facing every other ahead of semifinals between the top four of the standings.

The semifinal winners will clash for the title, with the losers playing out for the bronze medal.

The 2021 VNL is the first international gathering of this magnitude since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of events in 2020.

The tournament will be held within a secure 'bubble' with all hygiene protocols in place to ensure the health and well-being of all athletes, officials and staff throughout the competition.

Iran’s fixtures:

May 28: Iran – Japan

May 29: Iran – Russia

May 30: Iran – Netherlands

June 3: Iran – Canada

June 4: Iran – Italy

June 5: Iran – Bulgaria

June 9: Iran – the U.S.

June 10: Iran – Serbia

June 11: Iran – Germany

June 15: Iran – Australia

June 16: Iran – Brazil

June 17: Iran – Slovenia

June 21: Iran – France

June 22: Iran – Poland

June 23: Iran – Argentina