Iran overpower the U.S. in 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran defeated the U.S. in straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Wednesday.

Iran’s Saber Kazemi scored the match high of 18 points. Garrett Muagututia and Benjamin Patch both scored 12 points for the U.S. in this match.

Vladimir Alekno’s team will meet Serbia and Germany on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

It was Iran’s fifth successive win in the competition.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.