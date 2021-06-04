Iran victorious over Italy in 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran earned their third successive win in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League, beating Italy 3-1 (26-24, 29-27, 21-25, 25-22) on Friday.

Saber Kazemi notched a match-high 24 points for Iran and Italy’s Gabriele Nelli scored 20 points.

Iran lost to Japan and Russia in their first two matches but defeated the Netherlands and Canada in the upcoming matches.

Iran will meet Bulgaria Saturday night in Week Two’s last match.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.