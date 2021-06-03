2021 VNL: Iran defeat Canada

TEHRAN – Iran came from a set down to beat Canada 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22) on Week 2 of the 2021 Men's Volleyball Nations League on Thursday.

Saber Kazemi led Iran with 17 points and Canada’s Sclater Ryan Joseph earned 17 points for Iran.

Iran will meet Italy and Bulgaria on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams have joined the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.

The third edition of the competition is being held from May 28 to June 27 in Rimini, Italy.