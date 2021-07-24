Tokyo 2020: Iran beat Poland in five-set thriller

TEHRAN – Iran defeated strong Poland 3-2 (25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 21-23) in Pool A of the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday.

Iran’s Amir Ghafour earned 17 points while Leon Venero Wilfredo scored 20 points for Poland.

Iran will play Venezuela on Monday in their second match.

The volleyball tournaments at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is played from July 24 to Aug. 8.

The indoor volleyball competition takes place at Ariake Arena in Ariake.