Tokyo 2020: Iran volleyball ease past Venezuela

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball team defeated Venezuela in straight sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) in Pool A of the 2020 Olympic Games on Monday.

The Vladimir Alekno’s men, who had started the prestigious campaign with a 3-2 win over Poland on Saturday, are scheduled to play Canada on Wednesday.

Iran's Amir Ghafour collected the match high of 16 points, while Willner Rivas from Venezuela scored 15 points.

The 12 men’s teams are divided into two pools of six teams. Each team will play against the five other teams in the same pool in a single round robin system. Then the top four teams from each pool will advance to the next phase playing in a knockout system in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds.