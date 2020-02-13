Iran volleyball’s 2020 Olympics fixture revealed

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team will kick off the 2020 Olympic Games with a match against Poland on July 25.

The full match schedule for the men's volleyball tournaments has been confirmed, ahead of the ultimate sporting event of the planet due to be held in the Japanese capital from July 24 to Aug.9.

Action begins with the men's competition on July 25, as Rio 2016 silver medalists Italy take on Canada. Defending champions Brazil open their campaign with the second match of the opening day.

The Preliminary Round in the men's tournament concludes on Aug. 2 followed by quarterfinals on Aug. 4 and semifinals on Aug. 6.

The bronze and gold medals matches are scheduled for Aug. 8.

Team Melli have been drawn along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A.

Pool B features Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.

The full list of fixture is as follows:

- July 25: Iran v Poland

- July 27: Iran v Venezuela

- July 29: Iran v Canada

- July 31: Iran v Italy

- Aug. 2: Iran v Japan

Iran earned the right to represent the home continent, alongside hosts Japan, in the men’s volleyball tournament at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

It’s for the second time Iran qualify for the Olympics. The Persians made their debut in the previous edition in Rio, where they finished in fifth place.

The indoor volleyball competition will take place at Ariake Arena in Ariake.