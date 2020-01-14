Iran volleyball learn opponents at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team have learned their opponents at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Team Melli have been drawn along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A.

Pool B features Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.

Iran earned the right to represent the home continent, alongside hosts Japan, in the men’s volleyball tournament at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The team of coach Igor Kolakovic celebrated victorious after Sunday’s final of the AVC qualifier in Jiangmen as they mastered a 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) win over China to stamp their visa for the Games.

It’s for the second time Iran qualify for the Olympics. The Persians made their debut in the previous edition in Rio, where they finished in fifth place.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on July 24 and run until Aug. 9, with the opening ceremony on July 24 and the closing ceremony on Aug. 9.

The volleyball tournaments at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be played between 25 July and 9 Aug. 24 volleyball teams and 48 beach volleyball teams will participate in the tournament.

The indoor volleyball competition will take place at Ariake Arena in Ariake, and the beach volleyball tournament will be held at Shiokaze Park, in the temporary Shiokaze Park Stadium.