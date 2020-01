Iran into Olympic Qualification Tournament semis

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team cruised past China 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jiangmen, China on Thursday.

Iran, who had defeated Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan in Pool A, advanced to the competition’s semifinals as the winners.

Team Melli will play Korea on Saturday and China meet Qatar.

The winners will book a berth in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Australia, Qatar, India and South Korea are in Pool B.