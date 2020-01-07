Iran start Olympic Qualification Tournament on high

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s volleyball team eased past Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jiangmen, China on Tuesday.

Porya Yali led Iran with match-high 14 points and Ming-Chun Wang scored six points for Chinese Taipei.

A total of eight teams, divided into two round-robin pools leading up to crossed semifinals and a final – to stamp one Olympic visa on January 12.

In Pool A, hosts China, most recently finishing fifth at home at Beijing 2008, are targeting their third Olympic appearance, in the company of reigning 2019 Asian champions Iran, who finished fifth at Rio 2016, their only Olympic participation so far, as well as Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei, who have never made it to the Games as such.



Iran will meet Kazakhstan and China on Wednesday and Thursday.

Australia, Qatar, India and South Korea are in Pool B.