Iran volleyball squad named for Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball head coach Igor Kolakovic has named his 14-man for the AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Team Melli have been drawn in Pool A along with China, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan.

Pool B consists of Australia, Qatar, India and Korea.

Eight teams will strut their stuff in the Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification 2020 at Jiangmen Sports Center Gymnasium, China from Jan. 7 to 12, 2020 to vie for the top honor and the lone ticket for the Tokyo 2020.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Chinese Taipei on Jan. 7 and meet Kazakhstan and China in the following days.

Squad:

Saeid Marouf, Milad Ebadipour, Morteza Sharifi, Pouria Fayazi, Shahram Mahmoudi, Ali Shafiei, Reza Abedini, Mohammad Mousavi, Aliasghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Pouria Yali, Mojtaba Mirzajanpour, Mohammadreza Moazen and Mohammadreza Hazratpour