Iran fall short against Australia: 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball team suffered their fifth defeat in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Tuesday.

The star-studded Iran lost to Australia 3-2 (25-23, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12).

Australian O'Dea Trent scored match-high of 17 points, while Bardia Saadat earned 16 points for Iran.

Iran will meet Brazil and Slovenia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.