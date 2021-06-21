Iran’s losing streak continues in 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran suffered their sixth loss in a row at the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Monday.

The Persians lost to France in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-19) on Week 5.

Stephen Boyer scored 17 points for France while Meysam Salehi earned 12 points for the Iranian team.

Vladimir Alekno’s team are scheduled to meet Poland and Argentina on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Iran have not registered a win since beating the U.S. on Week 3. Since then, the National Team have lost to Serbia, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Slovenia and France.

Iran have lost nine matches in the competition and registered just five wins.

The 2021 VNL has brought a total of 32 of the world’s top national teams in Rimini, Italy.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.