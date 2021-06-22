Iran fall short against Poland: 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated against Poland 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25- 16) on Week 5 of 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Tuesday.

Iran will meet Argentina on Wednesday in their last match.

Iran have not registered a win since beating the U.S. on Week 3. Since then, the National Team have lost to Serbia, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Slovenia, France and Poland.

Iran have lost nine matches in the competition and registered just five wins.

The 2021 VNL has brought a total of 32 of the world’s top national teams in Rimini, Italy.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.