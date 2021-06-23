Iran end 2021 VNL with 10 losses

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball team ended the 2021 Volleyball Nations League with a disappointing performance, suffering 10 defeats out of 15 matches.

The Persians lost to Argentina 3-1 (33-31, 25-23, 30-32, 25-18) on Wednesday and finished in 12th place.

Iran lost to Japan, Russia, Serbia, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Slovenia, France, Poland and Argentina and defeated the Netherlands, Canada, Italy, Bulgaria and the U.S. in the competition.

The 2021 VNL has brought a total of 32 of the world’s top national teams in Rimini, Italy.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.

The top four teams will qualify for the next stage.