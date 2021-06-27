Mousavi defends Vladimir Alekno’s tactics in 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi defended Vladimir Alekno’s tactics in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League.

Under leadership of the Russian coach, Iran finished in 12th place which didn’t live up to expectations.

Now, Mousavi has defended the performance of Alekno, following disappointing results in Italy.

“The federation’s policy was to prepare the team for the 2020 Olympic Games. We were unlucky at the start of the competition since Amir Ghafour suffered a shoulder injury.

“After losing to Australia, our team came under a huge pressure but there was no technical problem,” Mousavi said in an interview with Varzesh3.com.

“Mr. Alekno had previously said he would consider VNL as a preparation tournament for the Olympics. He is a great coach and I really enjoy working with him. He has helped us improve our self-confidence,” he added.

“Alekno has no mental limitation. In the match against Russia and Brazil, he treats like the normal games and this is what really caught my eye,” Mousavi said.