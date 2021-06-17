2021 VNL: Iran suffer seventh defeat

TEHRAN – Iran suffered another defeat at the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), losing to Slovenia on Thursday.

The Persians started the first set with a great performance and defeated Slovenia 25-14 but lost to the European team 20-25, 19-25, 30-32.

Meisam Salehi scored 17 points for Iran while Slovenian Čebulj Klemen earned 21 points.

Iran have not registered a win since beating the U.S. on Week 3. Since then, Vladimir Alekno’s men have lost to Serbia, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and Slovenia.

Iran have lost seven matches in the competition