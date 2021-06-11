Iran lose to Germany at 2021 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran ended 2021 Volleyball Nations League Week 3 with a loss against Germany in a five-set thriller (25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 13-15) on Friday.

Saber Kazemi scored 27 points for Iran and Weber Linus earned 15 points for Germany.

Iran volleyball team are scheduled to meet Australia, Brazil and Slovenia in Week 4.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.