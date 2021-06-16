Iran beaten by Brazil in 2021 VNL
June 17, 2021 - 2:34
TEHRAN – Iran lost to Brazil 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21) on Week 4 of the 2021 Volleyball Nations League Wednesday night.
Souza Ricardo Lucarelli scored 20 points for Brazil and Meysam Salehi earned 15 points for Iran.
Iran will meet Slovenia on Thursday.
A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini, Italy to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.
The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.
