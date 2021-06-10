2021 VNL: Iran lose hard-fought match to Serbia

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Serbia 3-2 (21-25,25-21,26-28,25-22,15-8) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Thursday.

Luburic Drazen scored 23 points for Serbia, while Amirhossein Esfandiar grabbed 17 points for Iran.

Iran will play Germany on Friday.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.