Vladimir Alekno trusts youth players

TEHRAN – After two defeats against Japan and Russia, the Iranian volleyball team won four matches in a row with a very talented bunch of young players.

Saber Kazemi, Meysam Rahmani, Bardia Saadat, Arman Salehi, and Amirhossein Esfandiar have stolen the show in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League, helping Iran move up in the standing.

The Russian coach had already said the 2021 VNL is a chance for him to field the young players and he trusts the youngsters in Rimini, Italy as he said.

Iran are going to win their first ever medal in Olympics and VNL is a good preparatory tournament for Tokyo. Many teams like Italy and Russia are testing their new players in the event as well.

Iran’s golden generation are coming to an end and the country needs to introduce the new players. The talented players have proved that there is a bright future ahead of Iran.

Alekno, who has already won a gold and a bronze medal in Olympics as a coach, can help the Persians to make history in Tokyo, however winning a medal in Olympics is very difficult job.

Iran have been drawn in volleyball giants Poland and Italy and hosts Japan in Pool A of the 2020 Olympic Games and it will be very tough task to secure a spot in quarterfinals but the players have shown that they have the potential to do the great works.

Iran are scheduled to meet the U.S., Serbia, Germany, Poland, Brazil, Argentina and France in the upcoming matches and Alekno will have many more chance to know his team.

The Iranian fans can be proud of their young players because they will help Iran to stay among the world powers in the next years.

The Iranian team have established themselves as one of international volleyball's leading powers almost a decade ago.

It doesn’t matter where Iran sit at the end of 2021 VNL because Alekno considers the event as a chance for himself to find out what’s the best lineup in Olympics.

Saeid Marouf, Mohammad Mousavi, Amir Ghafour and Milad Ebadipour will be replaced by the very talented players in the future and Alekno could be the catalyst to push the players onto bigger and better things.

Alekno is a role model for the coaches who want to use young players in their teams.