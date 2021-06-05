2021 VNL: Iran sweep Bulgaria

TEHRAN – Iran ended the 2021 Volleyball Nations League Week 2 with a win over Bulgaria on Saturday.

The Persians defeated the Bulgarian team in straight sets (25-20, 33-31, 25-22) in Rimini, Italy.

Bardia Saadat earned 17 points for Iran, while Parapunov Radoslav scored 11 points for Bulgaria.

It was Iran’s fourth successive win in the competition.

A total of 32 of the world’s top national teams compete at the VNL 2021 bubble in Rimini to showcase electrifying volleyball action for millions of fans worldwide.

The 16-team tournament began with a round-robin phase where each side play 15 games.