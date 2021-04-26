VNL a preparatory competition for Olympics: Alekno

TEHRAN - Iran volleyball national team head coach Vladimir Alekno says that 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League could be a preparatory competition for the Tokyo 2020.

Iran will participate at the competition’s third edition from May 28 to June 23 in Rimini, Italy. Over the course of 31/32 days, 124 top-level volleyball matches per gender will be played within the secure bubble, with the health and well-being of all involved the top priority.

The Russian coach,who arrived in Tehran on April 18, says the competition will help his team to be more prepared for the 2020 Olympic Games.

“In a meeting with Mr. Davarzani (head of volleyball federation) I told him there are two goals ahead of us: Participating in the VNL as a preparatory tournament for the Olympic Games or getting results in the event.

“We have a little time to prepare our young players for the Olympics. On the other hand, our experienced players will be under pressure and it will increase the risk of the players’ injuries. So, we will take part in 2021 VNL with a mixture of experienced and young players. We are going to use the VNL as a warm-up tournament for the Olympics. And without a doubt, Iran will not travel to Italy for fun,” Alekno said in an interview with Iran volleyball federation’s website.

“The VNL is a good competition for the young players to show their potentials. Iran will send the best and most prepared players to Tokyo,” the former Russia coach added.

“After the 2021 VNL, we have a little time to participate in Olympics and it means that players’ injury will be a huge blow for our team. The players will have a 10-day break after the VNL for recovery,” Alekno concluded.