Handwoven carpet production up 34% in 10 months on year

TEHRAN – Production of handwoven carpets in Iran has increased by 34 percent in the first 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2020) compared to the same period in its preceding year.

Over the 10-month period, 1,869,403 square meters of handwoven carpet was produced, IRNA quoted Farahnaz Rafe', director of the National Carpet Center, as saying.

She went on to say that 12,625 workshops are currently producing and supplying handwoven carpets, creating 191,545 jobs across the country.

The center has taken effective measures such as establishing houses and carpet, issuing ID cards for carpets, creating export terminals, and expanding target markets in order to increase sales, she concluded.

Iran’s handwoven carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality. A medallion pattern is arguably the most characteristic feature of all types of Persian rugs. Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the classic period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with several petals.

MG