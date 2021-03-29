Inflation rate rises 0.6% in urban areas

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has announced that the inflation rate has risen 0.6 percent in the country’s urban areas in the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The SCI put the inflation rate at 47.8 percent in the urban regions in the last month.

The center has announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the last month of the past Iranian calendar year, stood at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the eleventh month of that year.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in a statement last April had announced that the annual inflation rate for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) is set to be 22 percent.

