Smuggled goods worth $24m seized in a day

TEHRAN – Smuggled goods worth one trillion rials (nearly $24 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) have been discovered across the country over the past 24 hours, police official Jalal Amini said on Monday.

The goods, including home appliances, cosmetics, electronic devices, spare parts, medical equipment, food, fuel, and livestock were seized from the smugglers, IRNA quoted Amini as saying.

In this regard, 297 culprits have been arrested, he added.

Smuggled goods and currency worth 126 trillion rials (nearly $3 billion) have been discovered across the country over the past eleven months, Mohammad Reza Moghimi, the police chief, said on March 12.

