Iran urges U.S. to abide by UN resolution endorsing nuclear deal

TEHRAN – The Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday that it is necessary that the United States make a political decision to “fully and immediately” honor all its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, quit the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimposed sanctions on Iran and added new ones under his “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to rejoin the nuclear deal if he is elected president. However, since he took the helm at the White House his administration has taken no concrete step to honor the U.S. commitments under the JCPOA.

“No proposal is needed for the U.S. to rejoin the JCPOA. It only requires a political decision by the U.S. to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations under the accord and abide by UNSCR 2231,” the Iranian mission to the UN tweeted.

Tehran’s mission to the UN added, “Iran is in touch with the remaining participants in the #JCPOA on issues.”

The remaining parties to the JCPOA are the three European states of Britain, Germany and France, the European Union, Russia and China.

In a statement on March 24, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who acts as coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, described the JCPOA as “a masterpiece of diplomacy”.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remains a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy despite existing difficulties. There are difficulties, but despite that, I think that this agreement is a masterpiece of diplomacy,” the statement said, according to eeas.europa.eu.

PA/PA