Garmsar home to largest salt mines in West Asia

Garmsar in northcentral Iran has the largest salt mines in West Asia. With more than 40 salt mines, the city holds the lion’s share of salt extraction in the country.

Garmsar shares borders with Damavand from north, with Varamin from west, with Aradan from east, and with the central desert from south. The city is full of natural and tourist attractions, most notably colorful rocky mountains and the so-called Martian Hills.

